Construction of a water pipeline in Dnipropetrovs'k region is to be completed early this year

The construction of the main water supply system in Dnipropetrovs'k region is scheduled to be completed early this year. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction - Minister of Community Development, Territories and Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov during a telethon, UNN correspondent reports.

We mentioned the construction of new water pipelines in Dnipropetrovska oblast. This is one of the most important projects for us, and we are completing it at the beginning of this year - Kubrakov said.

He reminded that after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam , the southern part of Dnipropetrovs'k region was left without water supply.

"The first branches are already operating near Kryvyi Rih, and the city's needs have been met. The construction of others is nearing completion. Of course, we will launch the construction of a completely new water supply system in the coming weeks," said Kubrakov.

In July, it was reported that work on laying water mains in Dnipropetrovs'k region was to be completed by the fall.

In December 2023, the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service in Dnipro region reported that two pumping stations were being built on the first section of the main water supply system.