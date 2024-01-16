Consequences of the russian attack: in Kirovohrad region, fragments of a downed missile damaged houses

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 45649 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106673 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135287 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134367 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174424 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170927 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279934 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178131 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167117 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148785 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101976 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101635 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103605 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65816 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 37437 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 45649 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279934 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247964 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233136 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258526 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28591 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135290 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105539 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105560 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121733 views
Consequences of the russian attack: in Kirovohrad region, fragments of a downed missile damaged houses

Consequences of the russian attack: in Kirovohrad region, fragments of a downed missile damaged houses

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31549 views

Debris from a russian missile in Kirovohrad region damaged a building and private homes.

In Kirovohrad region, fragments of a russian missile damaged an enterprise building and private homes. This was stated by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports .

Details

Details of the enemy missile attack. Shrapnel damaged an agricultural warehouse and adjacent households in one of the communities of Kropyvnytskyi district. Everyone is alive!

- Rajkovic summarized.

According to him, all relevant services are already working at the scene. The power company's team is also working to restore power supply.

Addendum

Today, on January 16, air defense was operating in Kirovohrad region. At the time, the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration said that according to preliminary data there were no injuries or damage.

Recall

This afternoon, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region once again. As a result of enemy strikes , private houses were damaged. There is currently no information on casualties.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

