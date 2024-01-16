Consequences of the russian attack: in Kirovohrad region, fragments of a downed missile damaged houses

In Kirovohrad region, fragments of a russian missile damaged an enterprise building and private homes. This was stated by the head of the Kirovohrad Regional Military Administration, Andriy Raykovych, UNN reports .

Details

Details of the enemy missile attack. Shrapnel damaged an agricultural warehouse and adjacent households in one of the communities of Kropyvnytskyi district. Everyone is alive! - Rajkovic summarized.

According to him, all relevant services are already working at the scene. The power company's team is also working to restore power supply.

Addendum

Today, on January 16, air defense was operating in Kirovohrad region. At the time, the head of the Kirovohrad regional military administration said that according to preliminary data there were no injuries or damage.

Recall

This afternoon, Russian troops shelled Dnipropetrovsk region once again. As a result of enemy strikes , private houses were damaged. There is currently no information on casualties.