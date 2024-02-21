Congo and Rwanda on the brink of war

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89410 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109159 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151922 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155842 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174488 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165698 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226633 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37284 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71527 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39479 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32847 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65368 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251734 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226633 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212606 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238317 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225057 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89410 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65368 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71527 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113203 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114088 views
Congo and Rwanda on the brink of war

Congo and Rwanda on the brink of war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 27657 views

The United States has warned that Congo and Rwanda are on the brink of war over allegations that Rwanda is supporting rebels in eastern Congo.

The United States is warning Congo and Rwanda and claiming that the two neighboring countries are on the brink of war, asking them to take a step back. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

UN experts and Western countries accuse Rwanda of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 militia in Eastern Congo and of sending soldiers across the border. Rwanda denies this.

Over the weekend, the United States asked Rwanda to immediately withdraw its forces from the Congo, as well as military equipment that endangers civilians, UN peacekeeping forces and humanitarian workers in the area.

On Tuesday, the United States appealed to the UN and warned that Congo and Rwanda are now on the brink of war.

28.07.23, 01:13 • 756870 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

