Congo and Rwanda on the brink of war

The United States is warning Congo and Rwanda and claiming that the two neighboring countries are on the brink of war, asking them to take a step back. Reuters writes about it, UNN reports .

Details

UN experts and Western countries accuse Rwanda of supporting the Tutsi-led M23 militia in Eastern Congo and of sending soldiers across the border. Rwanda denies this.

Over the weekend, the United States asked Rwanda to immediately withdraw its forces from the Congo, as well as military equipment that endangers civilians, UN peacekeeping forces and humanitarian workers in the area.

On Tuesday, the United States appealed to the UN and warned that Congo and Rwanda are now on the brink of war.