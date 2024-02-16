Compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability can be obtained through Diia

Starting today, employers who have equipped a workplace for a person with a disability can receive compensation from the state through Diia. This was reported by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

To remove barriers in the workplace, we introduced a program last August to compensate employers for making workplaces accessible to people with disabilities. ... They can purchase furniture, equipment, and auxiliary aids for employees with disabilities, and the state will compensate for their cost.... Since the launch of the program, more than 100 employers have already taken advantage of this opportunity and received almost UAH 7 million in compensation from the state for workplace arrangement said Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the terms of the program, an employer can receive compensation for workplace arrangement for employed people with disability group 1 - up to UAH 106.5 thousand, with disability group 2 - up to UAH 71 thousand.

In order to receive compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability through the Diia portal, the employer must:

log in to the Diia portal using a QES;

Fill out an application: provide information about the person with a disability and the workplace;

attach documents confirming employment, purchase of auxiliary aids, and a certificate from a medical and social expert commission certifying the employee's disability;

specify the IBAN of your account;

sign the application by the CEP.

The decision will be made within 13 business days, and if it is positive, the funds will be credited to the account within 5 business days.

The employer can also receive compensation by submitting an application to the regional employment center in paper or electronic form.

The program is implemented by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the service is provided by the State Employment Service.

