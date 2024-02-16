Compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability can be obtained through Diia

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM • 34515 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 111401 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 118220 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 160606 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 162871 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 262926 views

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 176144 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 166697 views

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148537 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 233949 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

March 1, 09:14 PM • 80925 views
Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

March 1, 10:11 PM • 61237 views
New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

March 1, 10:30 PM • 37503 views
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM • 73517 views
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

01:39 AM • 30295 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 262926 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 233949 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 219526 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 245031 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 231377 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 111406 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 90300 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 94598 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 115810 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 116570 views
Compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability can be obtained through Diia

Compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability can be obtained through Diia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 34301 views

From now on, employers can receive state compensation through the Diia portal for making their workplaces accessible to people with disabilities.

Starting today, employers who have equipped a workplace for a person with a disability can receive compensation from the state through Diia. This was reported by the Minister of Economy Yulia Svyrydenko, UNN reports.

Details

To remove barriers in the workplace, we introduced a program last August to compensate employers for making workplaces accessible to people with disabilities. ...  They can purchase furniture, equipment, and auxiliary aids for employees with disabilities, and the state will compensate for their cost.... Since the launch of the program, more than 100 employers have already taken advantage of this opportunity and received almost UAH 7 million in compensation from the state for workplace arrangement

 said Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the terms of the program, an employer can receive compensation for workplace arrangement for employed  people with disability group 1 - up to UAH 106.5 thousand, with disability group 2 - up to UAH 71 thousand.

In order to receive compensation for the arrangement of a workplace for a person with a disability through the Diia portal, the employer must:

  • log in to the Diia portal using a QES;
  • Fill out an application: provide information about the person with a disability and the workplace;
  • attach documents confirming employment, purchase of auxiliary aids, and a certificate from a medical and social expert commission certifying the employee's disability;
  • specify the IBAN of your account;
  • sign the application by the CEP.

The decision will be made within 13 business days, and if it is positive, the funds will be credited to the account within 5 business days.

The employer can also receive compensation by submitting an application to the regional employment center in paper or electronic form.

The program is implemented by the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the service is provided by the State Employment Service.

In Ukraine, compensation to employers for employing IDPs and IDPs with disabilities has been increased27.12.23, 21:59 • 60101 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyEconomy

Contact us about advertising