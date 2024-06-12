Companies should receive a “black mark” for gray export of grain and violation of sanctions - expert

With regard to companies that are engaged in tax evasion through “gray” exports of grain and do business with sub-sanctioned persons, sanctions should be applied. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Viktor Bobirenko in an exclusive commentary UNN.

"We need a reaction of the state. Here there is either inefficiency of the government, when it does not notice such cases, these schemes (“gray” export of grain - ed.). And the second, and what is even worse, is that they see the scheme, but they cover it and do not notice it for a small share,” Bobirenko said.

In his opinion, in such situations, law enforcement agencies should monitor each other, authorities, etc., to make it impossible to use tax evasion schemes and “gray” grain exports.

At the same time, according to the expert, it is necessary to take measures against enterprises engaged in “gray” exports and cooperating with sub-sanctioned companies. According to the expert, imposing sanctions on such companies could help in this matter.

“It is necessary to worsen their lives by regulatory documents - both through the criminal code and the administrative code, such companies should receive a ‘black mark’,” Bobirenko said.

Recall

In general, according to UNN, Ukraine has an extensive network of companies with Russian roots. At first glance, the seemingly inconspicuous companies that are part of or do business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided to wage a large-scale war.

UNN also revealed that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko cooperated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, companies within the GNT Group structure actively worked with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.