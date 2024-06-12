Companies should receive a “black mark” for gray export of grain and violation of sanctions - expert

ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 12124 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 132158 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 137555 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 227022 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 167834 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 161814 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 146759 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 213833 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112802 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 200608 views

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 101028 views
Russian Defense Ministry announces attack of almost fifty drones on regions of the country and occupied Crimea

March 1, 05:14 AM • 44450 views
Starmer discusses war in Ukraine and upcoming summit in London with Erdogan

March 1, 05:37 AM • 53596 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101019 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76949 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 227022 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 213833 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 200608 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 226869 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 214407 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 76949 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 101019 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 156095 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 154965 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 158839 views
Companies should receive a “black mark” for gray export of grain and violation of sanctions - expert

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 85335 views

Companies that engage in tax evasion through “gray” grain exports and do business with sub-sanctioned persons should be sanctioned, the expert believes.

With regard to companies that are engaged in tax evasion through “gray” exports of grain and do business with sub-sanctioned persons, sanctions should be applied. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Viktor Bobirenko in an exclusive commentary UNN.

"We need a reaction of the state. Here there is either inefficiency of the government, when it does not notice such cases, these schemes (“gray” export of grain - ed.). And the second, and what is even worse, is that they see the scheme, but they cover it and do not notice it for a small share,” Bobirenko said.

In his opinion, in such situations, law enforcement agencies should monitor each other, authorities, etc., to make it impossible to use tax evasion schemes and “gray” grain exports.

At the same time, according to the expert, it is necessary to take measures against enterprises engaged in “gray” exports and cooperating with sub-sanctioned companies. According to the expert, imposing sanctions on such companies could help in this matter.

“It is necessary to worsen their lives by regulatory documents - both through the criminal code and the administrative code, such companies should receive a ‘black mark’,” Bobirenko said.

In general, according to UNN, Ukraine has an extensive network of companies with Russian roots. At first glance, the seemingly inconspicuous companies that are part of or do business with the GNT Group holding of Odessa businessmen Serhiy Groza and Volodymyr Naumenko operate in the agricultural sector, which is now of strategic importance in terms of filling the budget of our country, against which Russia has decided to wage a large-scale war.

UNN also revealed that the companies controlled by Groza and Naumenko cooperated with the corporation Black Sea Commodities Trading Limited, which fell under Ukrainian sanctions in early April 2021.

In addition, companies within the GNT Group structure actively worked with the under-sanctioned smuggler Vadim Alperin.

Lilia Podolyak

