Common cause: Head of Odesa Regional Branch of the All-Ukrainian Union of Veterans Kiper and philanthropists equipped unique burn beds in the region

Unique burn beds and a year's supply of consumables for them - Odesa Oblast has received invaluable help from Ukrainian philanthropists, the Victor Mercy Foundation and Unilex. From now on, patients with even the most severe burns, which are often the result of enemy attacks by Russia, will be able to receive prompt assistance. Ruslan Nastych, the head of the Unilex Charitable Foundation, told more details in a comment to UNN.

Details

According to him, the foundation sent the aid at the request of the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Oleh Kiper.

"We are engaged in medical equipment. We had an opportunity to help Odesa region, and we gladly did it," Nastych says.

Unilex understands the urgent need of medical institutions in the region to provide the military and ordinary citizens with modern methods of treatment, the head of the CF continued. Therefore, there was no delay in providing assistance, he added.

"The equipment we have received is truly unique. Only a few manufacturers in the world produce such burn beds. Along with the beds, we also provided a year's supply of consumables.

The equipment is unique in that it can effectively treat the most severe burns, while reducing patient pain and accelerating skin generation even on severely affected, large areas of skin," he said.

The total value of Unilex's assistance amounted to more than UAH 10 million.

"I think this is a very significant help for Odesa region.

We continue to work for the benefit of Ukraine, its military, civilians, and children," Nastych summarized.

The Unilex Charitable Foundation has been operating since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The foundation helps the military purchase equipment, vehicles, camouflage nets, construction materials, and computer equipment.

The Foundation also helps civilians, provides medical institutions with necessary equipment, and supports Ukrainian children.