Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Commander-in-Chief: Ukrainian troops have the strength and spirit to defend the territory, but need support

Commander-in-Chief: Ukrainian troops have the strength and spirit to defend the territory, but need support

Kyiv  •  UNN

 24084 views

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength and spirit to defend their territory from Russian occupiers, but need constant support to do so.

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength, spirit and inspiration. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not give up their territory to the enemy, but Ukraine needs support for this. Syrsky said this in an interview with the German ZDF, UNN reports.

"We have the strength of mind and inspiration. We cannot leave our territory under the occupier's foot. But we need support and help," said Syrsky.

Syrsky also told us whether he thought two years ago that the war would last long.

"You know, when it's not even a war, the war started in 2014, and we're talking about open aggression. So, when this aggression started, I had a feeling that I was going into some kind of abyss that had no clear time limits, no time limits. It is clear that this is a big problem for us. And at that time it was not clear when it would end. But it was clear to me that it would be long and it would be difficult," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

Recall

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine saidthat the situation at the front is difficult, Russian troops are advancing along the entire front line, and Ukraine has switched to defense, continuing to inflict maximum losses on the enemy.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
oleksandr-syrskyiOleksandr Syrskyi
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising