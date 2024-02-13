Commander-in-Chief: Ukrainian troops have the strength and spirit to defend the territory, but need support

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said that Ukrainian soldiers have enough strength, spirit and inspiration. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not give up their territory to the enemy, but Ukraine needs support for this. Syrsky said this in an interview with the German ZDF, UNN reports.

"We have the strength of mind and inspiration. We cannot leave our territory under the occupier's foot. But we need support and help," said Syrsky.

Syrsky also told us whether he thought two years ago that the war would last long.

"You know, when it's not even a war, the war started in 2014, and we're talking about open aggression. So, when this aggression started, I had a feeling that I was going into some kind of abyss that had no clear time limits, no time limits. It is clear that this is a big problem for us. And at that time it was not clear when it would end. But it was clear to me that it would be long and it would be difficult," the Commander-in-Chief noted.

