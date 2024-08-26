ukenru
Cluster munitions that did not explode during morning enemy missile strike may remain in Zhytomyr region - RMA

Cluster munitions that did not explode during morning enemy missile strike may remain in Zhytomyr region - RMA

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30710 views

The head of the Zhytomyr RMA warned of the possible presence of cluster munitions after the morning missile attack on August 26. Russia used modernized X-101 missiles with cluster and high-explosive warheads.

After the morning strike on August 26, cluster munitions with which Russian cruise missiles were equipped may remain on the territory of Zhytomyr region. Vitaliy Bunechko, the head of the Zhytomyr RMA, reported this on his Telegram channel , according to UNN.

Details

"According to special services, the enemy used missiles with cluster warheads during a massive missile attack today. There is currently a possibility that the cluster warheads may be outside the attacked facilities.

If you or your children or acquaintances come across an object similar to the one in the photo, do not approach or touch it. Call the police or the State Emergency Service immediately," Bunechko wrote.

Recall

Director of the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise Oleksandr Ruvin reported that Russia attacked Ukraine on August 26 with X-101 missiles! With two types of warheads.

"It was established that Russians are using modernized X-101 missiles with two warheads - cluster and high-explosive. The markings on these missiles indicate their production in the II-III quarters of 2024," said Oleksandr Ruvin.

Zakhar Podkidyshev

Zakhar Podkidyshev

SocietyWar

