Clay therapy is increasingly used for the rehabilitation of the military. How this method of rehabilitation works

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 65855 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104343 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147385 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248037 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173627 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164977 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148255 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224603 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101426 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 37606 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 32188 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49903 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43029 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248046 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224606 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 210812 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236626 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223517 views
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 65872 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 43029 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 49903 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112415 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113345 views
Clay therapy is increasingly used for the rehabilitation of the military. How this method of rehabilitation works

Clay therapy is increasingly used for the rehabilitation of the military. How this method of rehabilitation works

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16340 views

As part of the MHP Poruch program, soldiers, veterans and families of fallen defenders undergo rehabilitation using clay therapy, which helps them release emotions, relieve stress and improve their mood.

Soldiers, veterans, and families of fallen defenders are increasingly recovering through pottery. For example, a psychosocial support space was opened in Baryshivka, Kyiv region. A psychologist and the head of the Pottery Rehabilitation Center attend clay therapy classes with the defenders and their families. They say that the process of modeling is one of the most effective methods of recovery, as it helps fighters get psychological relief through the release of emotions. 

"Pottery and modeling became a separate type of art therapy during the war. It distracts from everyday worries, relieves fatigue and improves mood, helps to get rid of obsessive thoughts. It promotes the release of creative energy, reduces anxiety," says Viktor Bulgakov, head of the Pottery Rehabilitation Center.

The initiative is being implemented as part of the MHP Poruch program to support military personnel, veterans and their families, with the support of the MHP for the Community Foundation and the Pottery Rehabilitation Center. 

"Clay therapy for the rehabilitation of our defenders is a projective technique. After all, the process of kneading clay allows you to think, comprehend, choose, make a decision, and calm down. With the help of such pottery classes, you can relieve stress, tension and anxiety. Therefore, the focus of the MHP Poruch reintegration and rehabilitation program for defenders is the development of veteran hubs and communities in communities that promote physical and mental recovery," says Natalia Obolenska , an expert in physiological, psychological and social rehabilitation. 

The military and veterans say that during such sessions they talk through some of their pains and experiences, and this improves their morale. 

Art therapy classes for defenders are held in communities as part of MHP Poruch, a program of individualized support and comprehensive assistance for military personnel, veterans and their families. It supports defenders and their families during service and after returning from the war and includes: humanitarian aid to military units, medical examination, treatment and rehabilitation, legal and psychological support, social reintegration, and professional adaptation. 

Lilia Podolyak

kyivKyiv

