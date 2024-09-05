Civilian objects were targets for more than 70% of missiles launched by Russia at Ukraine - study
Kyiv • UNN
The study shows that 3 out of 4 Russian missiles attack civilian targets in Ukraine. russia has begun using missiles with cluster warheads, including the modernized X-101 and Kalibr.
Three of the four missiles that Russia has launched at Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion were aimed exclusively at civilian targets. This is reported by the StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, publishing the relevant infographic, UNN writes.
Details
It is noted that the strikes were aimed at residential buildings, children's hospitals, educational institutions, and power plants.
This is outright terror against the civilian population. And a violation of International Humanitarian Law,
According to the infographic, in terms of percentage, Russia most often used Zircon, Kinzhal, and Oniks missiles to attack civilian targets.
As for the use of drones, they attacked military targets more often.
Optional
Experts from the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise said that Russia has begun to strike Ukraine more often with missiles with cluster warheads.
Experts noted that the vast majority of missile types used by Russia against Ukraine during massive attacks still contained high explosive and fragmentation warheads. This type of warhead was characteristic of Iskanders, Kalibr, Daggers, and X-101 missiles.
In January-March 2024, information first appeared, which was later used in practice, about the modernized X-101 with two warheads, one of which was a cluster warhead and the other a high-explosive fragmentation warhead. The installation of an additional warhead was made possible by reducing the size of the fuel tank. Also, the use of Kalibr missiles with cluster warheads was determined, which had not been recorded before,