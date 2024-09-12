Ammunition depot of Russian troops was hit near Mariupol - city council

At night, an ammunition depot of Russian troops was hit in the temporarily occupied village of Melekine near Mariupol, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.

The city council also noted that "yesterday, a Russian base in the village of Melekine was also struck.