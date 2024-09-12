Ammunition depot of Russian troops was hit near Mariupol - city council
Kyiv • UNN
At night, a Russian military ammunition depot in the occupied village of Melekine near Mariupol was hit. The day before, a Russian base in the same village was also attacked.
At night, an ammunition depot of Russian troops was hit in the temporarily occupied village of Melekine near Mariupol, the Mariupol City Council reported on Telegram on Thursday, UNN reports.
The city council also noted that "yesterday, a Russian base in the village of Melekine was also struck.