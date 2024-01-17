Chinese delegation refused to meet with Zelensky in Switzerland - Politico

ukenru
Exclusive
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 44720 views

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106575 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135168 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134273 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174386 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170914 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279864 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178127 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167112 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148781 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101902 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101558 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103520 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65428 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36966 views
Publications
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Exclusive

11:46 AM • 44674 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279862 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247898 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233070 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258461 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 28222 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135164 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105508 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105531 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121714 views
Actual
Chinese delegation refused to meet with Zelensky in Switzerland - Politico

Chinese delegation refused to meet with Zelensky in Switzerland - Politico

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25809 views

China's decision not to meet with the Ukrainians seemed deliberate and not the result of scheduling problems, the publication said.

The meeting of representatives of Ukraine and China - President Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister Li Qiang - during the World economic forum in Davos will not be. This was reported by Politico, reports UNN.

"The Chinese delegation in Switzerland had ample opportunities to sit across from their Ukrainian counterparts, whether in Bern or at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Either meeting would have satisfied Kiev's long-held hope to have frank face-to-face discussions with senior officials from Beijing," the article said.

The media outlet notes that earlier the head of the Ukrainian presidential administration, Andriy Yermak, said that it was extremely important for China to join the peace talks and hinted that Zelensky would have a chance to talk to Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang.

"In the end, Ukraine made no progress in bringing China into the talks, and Zelensky and Li failed to talk," the article said.

Politico adds that "this is the latest signal that China has no intention of seeking an end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's all-out war with Ukraine. Instead, it has sided with russia, supplying its troops with materials for military use that have supported moscow's war effort despite Western pressure and sanctions. 

Add

China's decision not to meet with the Ukrainians seemed deliberate and not the result of scheduling problems, the publication said.

A senior US official said that Beijing had rejected Kiev's request for a meeting. Another senior U.S. official said China had refused any meetings after Russia urged it to cut diplomatic contacts with Ukraine. 

At the same time, the Ukrainian official disputed this characterization, saying that the delegation's schedule did not include a meeting with Chinese officials and that Kiev had never asked for one. Chinese officials did not respond to a request for comment, Politico wrote.

A senior European Union official said the bloc had urged China to resume direct contact with Zelensky, noting that a meeting with Li in Switzerland would be a positive step.

Recall

The two countries began diplomatic talks after russia's renewed and expanded invasion. Zelensky and Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke by phone last April, and China's envoy to Ukraine traveled to Kiev the following month. Since then, relations have become much less personal, although Ukraine remains hopeful that the two sides can resume talks.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Politics

Contact us about advertising