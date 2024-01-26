ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Chinese cameras in Ukraine: Kyiv City State Administration reassures that Kyiv uses a closed network for video surveillance

Chinese cameras in Ukraine: Kyiv City State Administration reassures that Kyiv uses a closed network for video surveillance

Kyiv  •  UNN

Amid media reports about the dangers of using Chinese Hikvision cameras, the head of Kyiv's digital transformation assured that the capital's video surveillance system uses its own closed network.

In Kyiv, video surveillance cameras operate in their own closed network. This was stated by the head of Kyiv's digital transformation and deputy mayor Petro Olenych, UNN reports .

Details

The media are spreading information about Hikvision video surveillance cameras, which are also used in Kyiv. I would like to emphasize that Kyiv's comprehensive video surveillance system uses its own closed network. This means that it is impossible to transfer information to the manufacturer or other third parties

- Olenych said.

He emphasized that the system is regularly checked by the relevant security authorities, has been in operation for more than 5 years, and no such incidents have been recorded during this time.

Context

Journalists of the Schemes project found out that many surveillance cameras in Ukraine transmit information to servers controlled by a Chinese manufacturer  

We are talking about cameras from the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua, which are actively used throughout the country. Journalists conducted an experiment and, together with experts, found that older models are more vulnerable to hacker attacks. It took about 15 minutes to hack a 2015 device.

It is noted that both Hikvision and Dahua, which produce these cameras, are partially owned by Chinese state-owned companies. They may be affiliated with the Communist Party.

The journalists also emphasize that given the close cooperation between China and Russia, there is a risk that information from these devices will be transmitted directly to Moscow.

Recall

After a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 2, Ukrainian law enforcement officers found and dismantled webcamsbroadcasting the work of air defense during the Russian missile attack. 

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Kyiv

