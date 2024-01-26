Chinese cameras in Ukraine: Kyiv City State Administration reassures that Kyiv uses a closed network for video surveillance

In Kyiv, video surveillance cameras operate in their own closed network. This was stated by the head of Kyiv's digital transformation and deputy mayor Petro Olenych, UNN reports .

Details

The media are spreading information about Hikvision video surveillance cameras, which are also used in Kyiv. I would like to emphasize that Kyiv's comprehensive video surveillance system uses its own closed network. This means that it is impossible to transfer information to the manufacturer or other third parties - Olenych said.

He emphasized that the system is regularly checked by the relevant security authorities, has been in operation for more than 5 years, and no such incidents have been recorded during this time.

Context

Journalists of the Schemes project found out that many surveillance cameras in Ukraine transmit information to servers controlled by a Chinese manufacturer

We are talking about cameras from the Chinese companies Hikvision and Dahua, which are actively used throughout the country. Journalists conducted an experiment and, together with experts, found that older models are more vulnerable to hacker attacks. It took about 15 minutes to hack a 2015 device.

It is noted that both Hikvision and Dahua, which produce these cameras, are partially owned by Chinese state-owned companies. They may be affiliated with the Communist Party.

The journalists also emphasize that given the close cooperation between China and Russia, there is a risk that information from these devices will be transmitted directly to Moscow.

Recall

After a massive Russian attack on Kyiv on January 2, Ukrainian law enforcement officers found and dismantled webcamsbroadcasting the work of air defense during the Russian missile attack.