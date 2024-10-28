China warns the EU of the consequences of separate negotiations on electric vehicles
Kyiv • UNN
China's Ministry of Commerce has warned the EU against holding separate negotiations with electric vehicle manufacturers. China emphasized that such actions could undermine mutual trust and hinder overall negotiations.
China has again warned the European Union that if the bloc holds separate talks with electric vehicle companies during negotiations with China, it will "shake mutual trust" and hinder overall negotiations, the Chinese Ministry of Commerce said on Monday, UNN reports citing Reuters.
Details
The ministry had issued a similar warning earlier this month, but this reiteration comes days after China and the EU agreed to hold further technical talks on possible alternatives.
Both sides explained that price commitments would continue to be the solution to the dispute, and the Ministry announced that the next stage of consultations had begun.
Last Friday, Beijing said it "welcomes the EU team to come to China as soon as possible.
