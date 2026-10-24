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China has come out against an arms race in space

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

China has made public its opposition to the militarization of space and called for preventing an arms race. Beijing also supported the peaceful exploration of space.

China has come out against an arms race in space

On Friday, October 23, China published a document detailing its official position on "space governance," reaffirming its opposition to the weaponization of outer space and an arms race in space. UNN reports this, citing Reuters.

Details

China opposes the weaponization and militarization of outer space and its use "for activities that harm the sovereignty, security, or development interests of other countries," according to a document published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

China opposes offensive military policies in space and calls for "every possible effort to prevent an arms race in outer space," it said.

The document added that "the risk of an arms race in outer space and the trend toward turning it into a battlefield have become the greatest threats and challenges to space security."

The document calls for the regulation of commercial space activities and says that China encourages the "development of the space economy." It says that commercial space activities "must not violate the legitimate rights and interests of other countries, and in particular must avoid unlawful interference in the armed conflicts and internal affairs of other countries."

The document also calls for the exploration and use of outer space for peaceful purposes. It states that the right of all countries to access, explore, and use outer space must be protected.

Behind the scenes in Europe, plans to push out Starlink are being discussed - media14.10.26, 14:37 • 19404 views

Julia Shramko

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