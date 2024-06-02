The Chinese government is increasing economic pressure on Taiwan and has been lifting preferential tariffs on some of Taiwan's imports that have been in effect for more than a decade since mid-June. This is reported by the Taiwan Affairs Department of the Chinese government, reports UNN.

Details

We are talking about ending the application of reduced tax rates on part of Taiwanese imports provided for in the framework agreement on economic cooperation between the Strait of 2010, which was aimed at reducing trade barriers between the mainland and Taiwan. Then China reduced duties on 539 goods from Taiwan, and the island abolished duties on 267 goods from China.

By the decision of the Chinese government, which will come into force on June 15, preferential duties will be lifted for 134 tariff items from Taiwan, including oils and a wide range of products of the island's chemical industry.

A spokesman for the Taiwan Affairs Office, Suzi Binhua, said that the Chinese government made such a decision to punish the Taiwanese authorities, which are pursuing a course towards independence and international recognition of Taiwan.

The fundamental reason why the mainland is forced to stop reducing tariffs on certain products of Taiwan under the framework agreement on economic cooperation is the separatist actions of the Taiwanese authorities Chen said.

According to him, the island's leadership adheres to the position of Taiwan's independence and economic separation, which makes it impossible to further implement this agreement, but China will continue to promote economic exchanges and cooperation between the Strait, hinting that Beijing punishes only the island's authorities, and not all Taiwanese.

We will continue to support our compatriots and businesses from Taiwan and encourage them to invest on the mainland the representative stated.

The Taiwanese government, according to the local news agency CNA, expressed a strong protest, calling Beijing's move unilateral and inconsistent with the rules of the World Trade Organization.

"It is intended as a political maneuver aimed at exerting pressure on Taiwan," said Chiu Chuicheng, chairman of the government's Mainland Affairs Council.

