Child among 9 killed during election rally in Mexico

The death toll has risen to at least 9 people, including a child, as a result of the collapse of a part of the stage at an election rally in the northern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, the local governor said, UNN reports citing the BBC.

Details

The incident occurred when center-left presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maines was giving a speech in the city of San Pedro Garza Garcia, near Monterrey.

The victims were eight adults and one child, said state Governor Samuel Garcia.

Three of the wounded required surgery, he added after visiting a local hospital.

On social media, Garcia urged locals to stay home due to thunderstorms and strong winds in the area.

Previously

There were 5 reported fatalities as a result of the incident.