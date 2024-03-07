Chernihiv region: Russians shell Semenivka community with mortars, one civilian killed

Russians fired mortars at the border of Chernihiv region. They hit residential buildings. During one of the attacks, Russian soldiers killed a 51-year-old civilian. His body was found near a crater by neighbors. The victim of Russian aggression was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Today, around 16:00, a civilian man born in 1972 died in Semenivska community during a mortar attack. The body was found near the crater by neighbors. A private house was also damaged as a result of a drone attack. The owner miraculously survived. - Chaus wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that Russians attacked private houses in the border area of Chernihiv region. According to law enforcement officials , the Russian army shelled the villages of the Semenivka community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

In addition, a private house in one of the villages of Semenivka community was partially destroyed. The owner of the house was in the house at the time of the shelling and miraculously survived.

Police documented the consequences of Russian attacks.

Sumy region: number of victims of rocket attack on regional center increases to ten