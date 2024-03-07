Chernihiv region: Russians shell Semenivka community with mortars, one civilian killed

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
01:24 PM • 10115 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

01:12 PM • 26254 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28202 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

April 4, 06:27 AM • 178917 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166682 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168699 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 03:18 PM • 216390 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

April 3, 01:51 PM • 248179 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153968 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

April 3, 09:14 AM • 371385 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
01:12 PM • 26217 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
April 4, 06:27 AM • 178876 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147467 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166650 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158789 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1838 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16015 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16941 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20779 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27732 views
Chernihiv region: Russians shell Semenivka community with mortars, one civilian killed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26815 views

A 51-year-old civilian died in Semenivska ATC, Chernihiv region, during a Russian mortar attack that also damaged residential buildings.

Chernihiv region: Russians shell Semenivka community with mortars, one civilian killed

Russians fired mortars at the border of Chernihiv region. They hit residential buildings. During one of the attacks, Russian soldiers killed a 51-year-old civilian. His body was found near a crater by neighbors. The victim of Russian aggression was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Vyacheslav Chaus, UNN reports.

Today, around 16:00, a civilian man born in 1972 died in Semenivska community during a mortar attack. The body was found near the crater by neighbors. A private house was also damaged as a result of a drone attack. The owner miraculously survived.

- Chaus wrote on his Telegram channel.

Details

Ukraine's Interior Ministry reported that Russians attacked private houses in the border area of Chernihiv region. According to law enforcement officials  , the Russian army shelled the villages of the Semenivka community in Novhorod-Siverskyi district.

In addition, a private house in one of the villages of Semenivka community was partially destroyed. The owner of the house was in the house at the time of the shelling and miraculously survived.

Police documented the consequences of Russian attacks.

Sumy region: number of victims of rocket attack on regional center increases to ten07.03.24, 23:22 • 27819 views

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
