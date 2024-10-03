Cherkasy region underwent a night attack by Russian Federation: 16 “Shaheds” downed, there was a forest fire
Kyiv • UNN
At night, Ukrainian defenders of the sky destroyed 16 enemy drones over Cherkasy region. No people were injured, and the fire in the forest caused by the wreckage was extinguished.
In Cherkasy region, 16 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. No people were injured, and the fire in the forest caused by the wreckage was extinguished, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.
Anxious night. With another enemy attack. However, under the reliable protection of our defenders of the sky. According to preliminary data, they destroyed 16 "shaheds" within the region. There were no casualties. In the Cherkasy region, due to falling debris, we had a fire in the forest. The fire is now out
