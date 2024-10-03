Cherkasy region underwent a night attack by Russian Federation: 16 “Shaheds” downed, there was a forest fire

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15525 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89930 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159248 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133681 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140672 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137863 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178328 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111944 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169659 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138285 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137868 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78417 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106083 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108270 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159265 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178337 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169667 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197129 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186194 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137868 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138285 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145188 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136683 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153683 views
Cherkasy region underwent a night attack by Russian Federation: 16 “Shaheds” downed, there was a forest fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 13340 views

At night, Ukrainian defenders of the sky destroyed 16 enemy drones over Cherkasy region. No people were injured, and the fire in the forest caused by the wreckage was extinguished.

In Cherkasy region, 16 enemy drones were destroyed overnight. No people were injured, and the fire in the forest caused by the wreckage was extinguished, Ihor Taburets, head of the Cherkasy RMA, said on Thursday in Telegram, UNN reports.

Anxious night. With another enemy attack. However, under the reliable protection of our defenders of the sky. According to preliminary data, they destroyed 16 "shaheds" within the region. There were no casualties. In the Cherkasy region, due to falling debris, we had a fire in the forest. The fire is now out

- Taburets wrote.

Overnigh 78 out of 105 “Shaheds” were shot down over Ukraine, 23 were lost, one flew to Belarus03.10.24, 08:33 • 23332 views

Julia Shramko

War
khesa-shakhed-136Shahed-136

