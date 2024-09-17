Changes to the procedure for conducting a medical examination: Parliament adopts draft law as a basis

The Verkhovna Rada adopted as a basis a draft law that provides for changes in the procedure for conducting medical and social examination, in particular, it is proposed to exclude mandatory examination by the MSEC and allow online participation. This was reported by MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak, UNN reports.

Details

No. 11225 - improvement of procedures for conducting medical and social expertise. As a basis (276) - Zheleznyak said.

Addendum

The draft law concerns certain procedures for undergoing a medical and social examination, in particular, it is proposed to exclude the obligation of a person to undergo a medical examination at the MSEC and to provide for the right of a person to determine the form of his or her participation in the MSEC meeting (in person or online).

The proposed changes, according to the authors, will "unlock" the possibilities of digitalizing the patient's route (both civilian and military), relieve the financial, time and physical burden on patients who have to spend health, money and time on the road (to get to the place of the MSEC meeting and return home or to the place of deployment of the military unit), waiting in lines.

The amendments to the Law "On Rehabilitation of Persons with Disabilities in Ukraine" also stipulate that the MSEC is obliged to interact with the interdisciplinary rehabilitation team (IRT), make timely decisions on confirming a permanent disability and establishing the status of "person with a disability" or "child with a disability"; to enter information on adults who have undergone medical and social assessment into the centralized disability data bank (CDB) and the electronic healthcare system (EHSS).