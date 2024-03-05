Daria Gordiyko, the former editor-in-chief of the sanctioned pro-Russian ZIK TV channel, has been appointed head of the communications department of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health. This was reported by Antonina Dolomanzhy, one of the five communications officers of the department who resigned after this appointment, UNN reports.

Details

Her position alone shows that the person was clearly not only aware of the channel's pro-Russian propaganda policy, but also directly managed its implementation Dolomanji said.

In 2019, ZIK editor-in-chief Ihor Krymov reported that Hordiyko had banned coverage of a protest on Independence Square against the registration of pro-Russian propagandist Anatoliy Shariy and Andriy Kliuyev, the head of the Administration of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, as candidates for parliament.

Sources reported that in 2019, ZIK introduced a so-called blacklist, a list of people who should not be shown on the air, which was presented on the first day by the new editor-in-chief Hordiyko.

Of course, appointments of such people are not prohibited by law. However, the employment of a person who worked for pro-Russian propaganda in a state institution raises a lot of questions about that institution and the policy of its leadership. After all, the activities of this person, in particular, prepared the ground for Russia's full-scale invasion Dolomanji wrote.

She noted that she and her colleagues tried to convey to the leadership of the CPC the "inadmissibility and absurdity" of Hordiyko's holding a senior position in a state institution during the war with Russia.

According to her, the management did not want to listen to the employees, arguing that "the CGZ is an apolitical organization" and "the management is not interested in the past and political views of this person.

After that, all the department's communicators decided to resign from the CGC, Dolomanji said.

