In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 10028 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 25921 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 28026 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 178543 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 166419 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 168613 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 216338 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248172 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 153958 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371384 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 158394 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 147056 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 48773 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 66455 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27434 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 1712 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 15965 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 16900 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 20742 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 27564 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"Center for Public Health appoints former editor-in-chief of Medvedchuk's channel to head the organization

Kyiv • UNN

 • 55300 views

The former editor-in-chief of a sanctioned pro-Russian TV channel was appointed head of the communications department of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine, prompting the resignation of employees who opposed the appointment.

"Center for Public Health appoints former editor-in-chief of Medvedchuk's channel to head the organization

Daria Gordiyko, the former editor-in-chief of the sanctioned pro-Russian ZIK TV channel, has been appointed head of the communications department of the Public Health Center at the Ministry of Health. This was reported by Antonina Dolomanzhy, one of the five communications officers of the department who resigned after this appointment, UNN reports.

Details

Her position alone shows that the person was clearly not only aware of the channel's pro-Russian propaganda policy, but also directly managed its implementation

Dolomanji said.

In 2019, ZIK editor-in-chief Ihor Krymov reported that Hordiyko had banned coverage of a protest on Independence Square against the registration of pro-Russian propagandist Anatoliy Shariy and Andriy Kliuyev, the head of the Administration of fugitive President Viktor Yanukovych, as candidates for parliament.

Sources reported that in 2019, ZIK introduced a so-called blacklist, a list of people who should not be shown on the air, which was presented on the first day by the new editor-in-chief Hordiyko.

Of course, appointments of such people are not prohibited by law. However, the employment of a person who worked for pro-Russian propaganda in a state institution raises a lot of questions about that institution and the policy of its leadership. After all, the activities of this person, in particular, prepared the ground for Russia's full-scale invasion

Dolomanji wrote.

She noted that she and her colleagues tried to convey to the leadership of the CPC the "inadmissibility and absurdity" of Hordiyko's holding a senior position in a state institution during the war with Russia.

According to her, the management did not want to listen to the employees, arguing that "the CGZ is an apolitical organization" and "the management is not interested in the past and political views of this person.

After that, all the department's communicators decided to resign from the CGC, Dolomanji said.

Medvedchuk has become a new beneficiary of the economy of the occupied Donetsk region - rosmedia21.12.23, 20:16 • 31495 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsMultimedia
