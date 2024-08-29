Center for Countering Disinformation explains why UOC (MP) overestimated the number of participants in the procession

The UOC (MP) deliberately overestimated the number of participants in the religious procession to the Pochayiv Lavra, which pilgrims made on August 19-25. This was stated by the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, UNN reports .

Details

In particular, the UOC said that 30 thousand believers from different regions of Ukraine took part in the pilgrimage.

However, analysts verified this information with the help of the National Police and found that the data published by the official resources of the UOC did not correspond to reality.

Olena Berezhna, head of the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine, said that about 5,000 participants in the procession were recorded, and approximately 3,500 people attended the liturgy at the Pochayiv Lavra.

In addition, the local media noted that the number of participants in the procession this year was much smaller than in previous years.

By overstating the number of participants in the pilgrimage, the UOC seeks to create the illusion of a massive event and great support for its ideas by the population. In this way, the UOC is trying to manipulate public opinion against the backdrop of the adoption of a law in Ukraine banning the activities of religious organizations affiliated with Russia - explained the Center for Countering Disinformation.

