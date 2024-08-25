Churches should not be touched: Pope Francis makes statement on banning ROC in Ukraine

The Pope made a statement regarding the law that bans the activities of the Russian Orthodox Church and religious organizations affiliated with it in Ukraine. According to him, "churches should not be touched," UNN reports with reference to Vatican News.

Francis noted that he follows the fighting in Ukraine and the Russian Federation with pain.

"...reflecting on the recently adopted law in Ukraine, I feel concerned about the freedom of those who pray, because the one who truly prays always prays for everyone. No one does evil because they pray. If someone does evil against his people, he will be guilty of it, but it cannot be considered evil that he prayed. So let those who want to pray be allowed to pray in the Church they consider their own. Please let no Christian Church be abolished directly or indirectly: Churches should not be touched," the Pope said.

He also urged us not to stop praying for an end to wars.

"In Palestine, in Israel, in Myanmar, and in every other region. Peoples are asking for peace! Let us pray that the Lord will grant peace to all," Francis summarized.

