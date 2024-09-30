Caused UAH 120 million in damages to the Forests of Ukraine: a civil servant will be tried in Zakarpattia

An official from Zakarpattia will stand trial for illegally withdrawing land worth almost UAH 120 million from state ownership. This was reported by the Police of the Transcarpathian region, according to UNN.

Investigators of the Main Department of the National Police in Zakarpattia region, with the operational support of the cyber police, exposed an official who facilitated the illegal withdrawal of land from state ownership in Khust district. The case file has been sent for trial - the statement said.

Details

It is known that the 43-year-old official, while holding the position of state registrar, illegally withdrew almost 4 hectares of land in the region from state ownership.

In particular, he unauthorizedly entered false information into the State Register of Real Property Rights and Encumbrances. Such unlawful actions of the civil servant caused almost UAH 120 million in damages to the enterprise “Forests of Ukraine”.

Investigators have already served the state registrar a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 362 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The case file with the indictment was sent for trial.

The accused faces up to 6 years in prison with disqualification to hold certain positions or engage in certain activities for up to three years.

