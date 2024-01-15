Caused losses of more than UAH 36 million: former officials will be tried for illegal transfer of land of the Ministry of Defense to private ownership

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 43684 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 106503 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 135074 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 134213 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 174344 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 170902 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 279803 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178124 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167109 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148780 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 101845 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 101496 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 103458 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 65043 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 36463 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 43684 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 279803 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 247842 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 233017 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 258409 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 27964 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 135074 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 105484 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 105508 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 121692 views
Caused losses of more than UAH 36 million: former officials will be tried for illegal transfer of land of the Ministry of Defense to private ownership

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 20068 views

Former officials will be tried in Ukraine for the illegal transfer of land belonging to the Ministry of Defense, which caused losses of more than UAH 36 million.

Ex-officials will be brought to court for the illegal transfer of land from the Ministry of Defense to private ownership, which caused the state to suffer losses of more than UAH 36 million. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Police uncovered a criminal scheme of illegal seizure of 19 hectares of land of the Ministry of Defense near Kyiv, which were intended for the location of a military unit

- the National Police said in a statement.

Details

The fraud was carried out by the ex-head of one of the village councils in Kyiv region and his accomplices - members of the local village council and a land surveyor.

Reportedly, in 2016-2017, during the regular session, they adopted a number of illegal decisions that led to the withdrawal of land from the ownership of the Ministry of Defense in favor of 35 persons under their control.

The amount of losses to the state amounted to more than UAH 36 million.

Currently, all the defendants have been served with indictments, the National Police said.

Recall

In December last year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine returned a 10-hectare land plot in Kyiv worth UAH 100 million through the court after it was illegally alienated in 2016.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Crimes and emergencies

