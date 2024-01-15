Caused losses of more than UAH 36 million: former officials will be tried for illegal transfer of land of the Ministry of Defense to private ownership

Ex-officials will be brought to court for the illegal transfer of land from the Ministry of Defense to private ownership, which caused the state to suffer losses of more than UAH 36 million. UNN reports this with reference to the press service of the National Police.

Police uncovered a criminal scheme of illegal seizure of 19 hectares of land of the Ministry of Defense near Kyiv, which were intended for the location of a military unit - the National Police said in a statement.

Details

The fraud was carried out by the ex-head of one of the village councils in Kyiv region and his accomplices - members of the local village council and a land surveyor.

Reportedly, in 2016-2017, during the regular session, they adopted a number of illegal decisions that led to the withdrawal of land from the ownership of the Ministry of Defense in favor of 35 persons under their control.

The amount of losses to the state amounted to more than UAH 36 million.

Currently, all the defendants have been served with indictments, the National Police said.

Recall

In December last year, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine returned a 10-hectare land plot in Kyiv worth UAH 100 million through the court after it was illegally alienated in 2016.