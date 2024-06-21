$41.340.03
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Cashback Program "buy Ukrainian" is planned to be launched in early September-Sviridenko

Kyiv • UNN

The Ukrainian Cashback Program "buy in Ukrainian" is planned to be launched in early September, and a regulatory framework is currently being developed, first deputy prime minister and Economy Minister Yulia Sviridenko said.

Cashback Program "buy Ukrainian" is planned to be launched in early September-Sviridenko

Ukrainian cashback programs "buy Ukrainian" are planned to be launched in early September. We are currently working on a regulatory document. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

Details

As for cashback. You know that we have earned cashback for agricultural machinery. And in previous years, when this program worked, the number of Ukrainian-made equipment doubled. We have an idea to introduce cashback on Ukrainian goods. We are working on it. Now we are working on just a regulatory document, which, I hope, within a month, maybe with which we will come out, with a finalized version. Therefore, I think that you will have the opportunity to join the discussion of the main parameters of this program, the launch of which, I think, will take place from the beginning of September

Sviridenko said. 

recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of ministers to develop practical steps to support Ukrainian enterprises, among them - the development of the Ukrainian Cashback Program "buy Ukrainian".

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyPolitics
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
