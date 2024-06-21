Cashback Program "buy Ukrainian" is planned to be launched in early September-Sviridenko

Ukrainian cashback programs "buy Ukrainian" are planned to be launched in early September. We are currently working on a regulatory document. This was stated by First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of economy of Ukraine Yulia Sviridenko during the hour of questions to the government, reports UNN.

As for cashback. You know that we have earned cashback for agricultural machinery. And in previous years, when this program worked, the number of Ukrainian-made equipment doubled. We have an idea to introduce cashback on Ukrainian goods. We are working on it. Now we are working on just a regulatory document, which, I hope, within a month, maybe with which we will come out, with a finalized version. Therefore, I think that you will have the opportunity to join the discussion of the main parameters of this program, the launch of which, I think, will take place from the beginning of September Sviridenko said.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky instructed the Cabinet of ministers to develop practical steps to support Ukrainian enterprises, among them - the development of the Ukrainian Cashback Program "buy Ukrainian".