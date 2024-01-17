ukenru
Case of ex-head of the State Property Fund: court sets bail for Ukrnafta official at UAH 9 million

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19525 views

A court sets UAH 9 million bail for an Ukrnafta official in the case of misappropriation of over UAH 400 million of state-owned enterprises' funds.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has imposed a measure of restraint in the form of UAH 9 million bail on one of the members of the criminal organization headed by the former head of the State Property Fund, namely the former first deputy head of the State Property Fund Denys Kudin. This was reported by UNN with reference to the SAPO.

As UNN learned from its own sources, it is Denys Kudin, an expert deputy head of the SPFU who is a current official of Ukrnafta.

 On January 17, 2024, the HACC investigating judge applied a preventive measure of UAH 9 million bail to one of the members of the criminal organization headed by the former head of the SPFU, namely the former first deputy head of the SPFU

- the statement said.

The suspect also has the following procedural obligations:

- to appear at every request of the detective, prosecutor and court;

- not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the detective, prosecutor or court;

- notify the detective, prosecutor, or court of any changes in your place of residence and place of work;

- refrain from communicating with other suspects in the case and witnesses;

- to deposit a passport for traveling abroad and other documents entitling you to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine with the relevant state authorities.

"The term of his duties is until 17.03.2024," the statement said.

Addendum

Denys Kudin, an official of Ukrnafta, former first deputy head of Dmytro Sennichenko's State Property Fund of Ukraine, was served with a notice of suspicion in a case of misappropriation of over UAH 400 million of state-owned enterprises.

In March 2023, a criminal group was exposed that in 2019-2021 seized more than UAH 400 million of funds from state-owned enterprises, including the largest chemical enterprise in Ukraine, Odesa Port Plant JSC, and one of the world's largest producers of titanium raw materials, United Mining and Chemical Company JSC.

The first episode concerns corruption at the Odesa Port Plant (99.56% owned by the state), and the second episode concerns corruption at the United Mining and Chemical Company (100% owned by the state represented by the SPFU). Also, persons are charged with legalization (laundering) of proceeds of crime in the amount of over UAH 10 billion.

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies

