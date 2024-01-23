Cars caught fire in Kyiv's Svyatoshyno Street - KIIA

In Kyiv, as a result of a missile strike in the Sviatoshynskyi district, parked cars caught fire. This was reported by KMVA, UNN reports.

Details

As a result of a missile strike in Svyatoshynskyi district, parked cars caught fire. Details are being investigated. Emergency services are on their way to the scene the statement said.

The KIAA urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the air raid warning is lifted.

Recall

On the morning of January 23, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was in operation.

Repeated explosions occurred in Kyiv and Kharkiv