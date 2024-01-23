Cars caught fire in Kyiv's Svyatoshyno Street - KIIA
Kyiv • UNN
A missile strike in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv has set parked cars on fire. Residents are urged to stay in shelters until further notice.
As a result of a missile strike in Svyatoshynskyi district, parked cars caught fire. This was reported by KMVA, UNN reports.
Details
As a result of a missile strike in Svyatoshynskyi district, parked cars caught fire. Details are being investigated. Emergency services are on their way to the scene
The KIAA urged Kyiv residents to stay in shelters until the air raid warning is lifted.
Recall
On the morning of January 23, the Russian army launched a massive attack on Ukraine. Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and air defense was in operation.
