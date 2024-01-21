ukenru
Car collides with passenger train in Prykarpattia region, one person injured

Car collides with passenger train in Prykarpattia region, one person injured

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29149 views

A car and a passenger train collided at a railroad crossing in the village of Yamnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region, injuring the driver of the car. The cause of the accident has not yet been established.

An accident involving a car and a passenger train occurred in the village of Yamnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk region. The driver of the car was injured, the State Emergency Service reported, UNN reports.

Details

A traffic accident occurred at an unregulated railway crossing in the village of Yamnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk district, involving a car and a passenger train

the statement said.

The rescuers unblocked the victim from the damaged car and handed him over to paramedics.

The rescuers also disconnected the vehicle's battery terminals at the scene of the accident to prevent a fire.

The cause of the accident was not specified.

An accident with a Ukrainian bus occurred in Poland, two Ukrainians were injured - MFA19.01.24, 14:45 • 27781 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

