An accident with a Ukrainian bus occurred in Poland, two Ukrainians were injured - MFA

An accident involving a bus with Ukrainian registration occurred in the Wisznice area of the Lublin Voivodeship in Poland. The bus was carrying 26 Ukrainian citizens, two of whom were slightly injured. This was reported to the journalist of UNN by the spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Oleg Nikolenko.

The Consulate General of Ukraine in Lublin is already providing consular assistance to Ukrainians who suffered in a road accident. It is known that on January 19, an accident involving a bus with Ukrainian registration occurred in the Wisznice area of the Lubelskie Voivodeship - Nikolenko said.

According to him, there were 26 Ukrainian citizens on the bus. As a result of the accident, two Ukrainians suffered minor injuries.

There are no threats to their lives. They are being provided with the necessary medical care. The rest of the passengers are being accommodated in a temporary waiting area. The carrier has already provided another bus to take our citizens to Ukraine - Nikolenko said.

He noted that investigative actions have begun and that the Ukrainian consulate is cooperating with Polish law enforcement to clarify all the circumstances of the accident, as well as monitoring the treatment of the victims.

According to Polish RMF24, the accident occurred late in the evening. According to preliminary findings of law enforcement officers, the 63-year-old bus driver lost control of the bus at a bend in the road and skidded. After that, the bus hit the barriers and rolled over on its side, hitting a tree.

According to law enforcement officials, the 63-year-old bus driver probably did not choose a safe speed in difficult road conditions. A test conducted by police officers confirmed that the driver was sober.

