Cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million found in Zaporizhzhia, detained

A cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million have been discovered in Zaporizhzhia, and law enforcement officers detained a group of people, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"... a group of people was served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of narcotic drugs on a particularly large scale with intent to sell, as well as illegal cultivation of hemp (Part 3 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, a lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region, together with two citizens, organized a drug business for the production and sale of cannabis. The cannabis was grown and processed into a finished drug product on the territory of a farm in Zaporizhzhia district.

During the search of the farm, they found a freshly cut plantation of narcotic plants and ready-to-eat drugs packaged in boxes labeled by two postal operators. In total, law enforcement officers seized more than 1370 hemp bushes and about 600 kg of cannabis. At black market prices, the value of the seized goods is almost UAH 94 million.

All members of the group were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Currently, two of the suspects are in custody by court order, and the third is under house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was carried out by the Prosecutor's Office jointly with the National Police investigators.