Cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million found in Zaporizhzhia, detained

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 15153 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89688 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159184 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133649 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140647 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137847 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178291 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111941 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169629 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138242 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137821 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 78163 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 106044 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108229 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159184 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178291 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169629 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197097 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186164 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137808 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138230 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145177 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136673 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153674 views
Actual
Cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million found in Zaporizhzhia, detained

Cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million found in Zaporizhzhia, detained

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10275 views

Law enforcement officers found a cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million in Zaporizhzhia district. A group of people, including a lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region, were detained for organizing drug trafficking.

A cannabis plantation and dry cannabis worth almost UAH 94 million have been discovered in Zaporizhzhia, and law enforcement officers detained a group of people, UNN reports, citing the Prosecutor General's Office.

"... a group of people was served a notice of suspicion of illegal possession of narcotic drugs on a particularly large scale with intent to sell, as well as illegal cultivation of hemp (Part 3 of Article 307, Part 2 of Article 310 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, a lawyer from Dnipropetrovs'k region, together with two citizens, organized a drug business for the production and sale of cannabis. The cannabis was grown and processed into a finished drug product on the territory of a farm in Zaporizhzhia district.

During the search of the farm, they found a freshly cut plantation of narcotic plants and ready-to-eat drugs packaged in boxes labeled by two postal operators. In total, law enforcement officers seized more than 1370 hemp bushes and about 600 kg of cannabis. At black market prices, the value of the seized goods is almost UAH 94 million.

All members of the group were detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine. Currently, two of the suspects are in custody by court order, and the third is under house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

The operation was carried out by the Prosecutor's Office jointly with the National Police investigators.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
prosecutor-general-of-ukraineProsecutor General of Ukraine
dnipropetrovsk-oblastDnipropetrovsk Oblast
zaporizhzhiaZaporizhzhia

Contact us about advertising