Candidate for Secretary General of the Council of Europe arrives in Kyiv

Alain Berset, a former president of Switzerland and a candidate for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe, arrived in Kyiv today. This was reported on Tuesday by the Embassy of the Swiss Confederation in Ukraine, UNN reported.

Former President of Switzerland and candidate for the post of Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Alain Berset arrived in Kyiv. He will focus on the role of the Council of Europe in supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression and in ensuring accountability and justice - the embassy said in a statement.

The diplomat was met in Kyiv by a Ukrainian delegation.

A historic decision: European Parliament and Council approve the establishment of a EUR 50 billion Ukraine Fund