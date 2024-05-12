Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau said he would take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland. This was reported by Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau in X, UNN reports.

The First Peace Summit for Ukraine will take place in June - and Canada will be there.



I look forward to joining other world leaders to advance our common goal of a just and lasting peace for Ukraine - said Justin Trudeau.

Recall

On June 15-16, the Global Peace Summit will take place in Switzerland, bringing together heads of state and government from around the world.

