Campaign to distract from the facts of embezzlement of funds from American investors: Grain Invest Ukraine denied the accusations against its beneficiary

Grain Invest Ukraine has rejected accusations against its beneficiary Vazha Dzhashi, which have been circulating in the media recently. In "Grain Invest Ukraine" believe that the spread untrue information, in particular that Jashi has a business in rf, is nothing more than part of a campaign to divert attention from the blatant facts of embezzlement of funds by Ukrainian "businessmen" from U.S. investors. This UNN reports with reference to a statement released by the company on behalf of its director Andriy Naumenko.

"The main purpose of the information attack both on the company "Grein Invest Ukraine" as part of "ARAGVI HI LTD" and on Mr. Vazha Jashi is an attempt to divert attention from the blatant facts of embezzlement of funds from the American investment companies "Argentem Creek Partners" and "Innovatus Capital Partners" by a number of unscrupulous Ukrainian "businessmen", which was established by Ukrainian, international courts, including in European countries," the statement reads.

The company clarified the situation with the origin of capital, as well as the citizenship of its beneficiary and his alleged vision of doing business in Russia.

"In order to provide objective information, Grain Invest Ukraine informs about the following:

1. the beneficiary of the company "Grein Invest Ukraine" is a company with 100% American capital "Aragvi Holding", as well as a US citizen Vazha Jashi.

2. Vazha Jashi is a Georgian by nationality, who was born in the USSR, moved to the U.S. at school age, he speaks Russian, English, Georgian and Arabic. Vazha Jashi was educated at Moscow State University, Cairo University, as well as at Indiana University in the USA (where he also received an MBA degree)," the director of Grainvest Ukraine said in a statement.

It is stated that Vazha Jashi has been a U.S. citizen since 1999, but he does not hide the citizenship of other countries. His companies successfully operate in the USA, Ukraine, Moldova, Romania and Serbia.

"He has never created any company in Russia and has never carried out any commercial or political activities, Mr. Jashi has never been a tax payer in Russia," stressed Grain Invest Ukraine.

In Ukraine, Vazhi Jashi Holding is represented by Reniysk Elevator. The statement points to the fact that since the beginning of the full-scale aggression in Ukraine, the terminal has been repeatedly attacked by russia, despite which the company is working, restoring the damage and allocating significant financial resources for the purchase of air defense equipment in the Izmail district.

The main purpose of the activity of the company "Grein Invest Ukraine" is:

- full restoration of the possibility of work at the Odessa port berths (which is now completely paralyzed due to the fault of the former operators;

- creating new jobs and filling the Ukrainian budget;

- increasing the capacity of the Grain Corridor, which is the most important international and humanitarian project.

"The activities of ARAGVI HI LTD and its subsidiary Grain Invest Ukraine have always been and will always be transparent and legal, so we are ready to provide more detailed information on all issues that may be of interest to journalists and the public," the statement reads.