Cabinet of Ministers appoints new head of the State Archive: who else received new positions
Kyiv • UNN
The Government appointed new officials to the Ministry of Environment, State Archives and the State Regulatory Service. The first deputy head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine was also dismissed.
The government has appointed a new Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources, the head of the State Archival Service, and a new Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, on Telegram, UNN reports .
Details
Melnychuk said he had been appointed by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine:
- Olga Yukhymchuk as Deputy Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources of Ukraine for European Integration;
- Anatoly Vladimirovich Khromov as the Head of the State Archival Service of Ukraine;
- Roman Dzhuraniuk as Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization.
Also, according to Melnychuk, Stanislav Valeriyovych Muzychenko was dismissed from the post of First Deputy Head of the State Regulatory Service of Ukraine.
