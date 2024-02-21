ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Businesses offered to help Kiper in repairing Odesa Regional Children's Hospital - the donation reaches UAH 5 million

Kyiv

Businessmen offered to allocate UAH 5 million to repair Odesa Oblast Children's Hospital

Businesses have appealed to the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, with a proposal to allocate UAH 5 million to repair the intensive care unit of the Odesa Regional Children's Hospital. This was reported on the air of Channel 7 (Odesa) by the deputy head of the Odesa Regional State Administration Oleksandr Kharlov, UNN reports.

I am pleased to note that concerned businessmen have approached the head of the regional state administration and offered to help. This assistance at the first stage consists in allocating UAH 5 million of private funds for the complete renovation of the children's intensive care unit. It's about charity, but not by charity, but by conscious businessmen

- he said.

Kharlov added that the repairs will be carried out in the near future. No budget funds will be used for this.

Kharlov did not disclose the names of his benefactors for ethical reasons.

"We know them, the head of the regional state administration knows them. Apparently, thanks to his name, authority and position on Odesa region, they turned to him to offer help and improve medicine," he said.

Lilia Podolyak

