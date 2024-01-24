Bulgaria wants to buy US air defense systems to protect against ballistic missiles

Bulgaria is not protected from ballistic missile attacks and urgently needs to modernize its air defense systems. This was stated by Deputy Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov in an interview with Nova TV, News.bg reports, according to UNN.

Our air defense systems are old and have reduced capabilities. Bulgaria does not currently have an anti-missile system, - Zapryanov noted.

Details

According to the official, there are no contracts for the deployment of new air defense systems yet, but negotiations are ongoing. He clarified that this was one of the topics of discussion during his visit to the United States with Defense Minister Todor Tagarev.

The deputy minister noted that it will be difficult for Bulgaria to obtain Patriot systems because their production is small, and even if they are ordered now, they will be available in 8-9 years.

