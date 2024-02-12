Bulgaria and Ukraine agree on tighter control over grain exports

Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with all the data on violations by some companies of the licensing regime introduced by the Ukrainian side for grain exports. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria Kiril Vatev held an online meeting with Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

According to him, Sofia will pass on data on violations by companies of the licensing regime introduced by the Ukrainian side for the export of sunflower, rapeseed, corn and wheat seeds.

Minister Vatiev (Head of the Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture - ed.) said that the names of the companies that violated the licensing regime will be officially sent to Ukraine. Minister Solsky reminded that according to the decision of the Ukrainian government, companies that carry out interrupted transit will lose the right to export within six months - the agency summarized.

At the same time , Minister Vatiev recalled his reaction to the Ukrainian government's decision and the announcement on the website of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine about the easing of the licensing regime.

He emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria protects the interests of Bulgarian farmers.

Addendum

In addition, the parties discussed operational data on exports of grain, milk powder, honey and sunflower oil from Ukraine.

Minister Vatiev emphasized that Bulgaria facilitates the transit of Ukrainian products as much as possible and added that the licensing regime works very well and should not be changed.

Minister Vatiev and Minister Solsky agreed that the exchange of data on agricultural trade should continue and agreed on the date of the next regular meeting - summarized in the Ministry of Agriculture of Bulgaria.

Recall

Several eastern European Union states are demanding that the EU impose import duties on Ukrainian grain, citing "unfair competition," Hungary's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.