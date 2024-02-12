Bulgaria and Ukraine agree on tighter control over grain exports

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Bulgaria and Ukraine agree on tighter control over grain exports

Bulgaria and Ukraine agree on tighter control over grain exports

Kyiv  •  UNN

Bulgaria will transfer to Ukraine all data on companies that have violated the licensing regime introduced by the Ukrainian side for the export of sunflower, rapeseed, corn and wheat seeds.

Bulgaria will provide Ukraine with all the data on violations by some companies of the licensing regime introduced by the Ukrainian side for grain exports. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria, UNN reports.

Details

Minister of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria Kiril Vatev held an online meeting with Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine Mykola Solsky.

According to him, Sofia will pass on data on violations by companies of the licensing regime introduced by the Ukrainian side for the export of sunflower, rapeseed, corn and wheat seeds.

Minister Vatiev (Head of the Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture - ed.) said that the names of the companies that violated the licensing regime will be officially sent to Ukraine. Minister Solsky reminded that according to the decision of the Ukrainian government, companies that carry out interrupted transit will lose the right to export within six months

- the agency summarized.

At the same time , Minister Vatiev recalled his reaction to the Ukrainian government's decision and the announcement on the website of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine about the easing of the licensing regime. 

He emphasized that the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of Bulgaria protects the interests of Bulgarian farmers.

In 2023, the trend of increasing exports of seeds of grains and oilseeds produced in Ukraine intensified - Institute of Agrarian Economics12.02.24, 10:13 • 32897 views

Addendum

In addition, the parties discussed operational data on exports of grain, milk powder, honey and sunflower oil from Ukraine.

Minister Vatiev emphasized that Bulgaria facilitates the transit of Ukrainian products as much as possible and added that the licensing regime works very well and should not be changed.

Minister Vatiev and Minister Solsky agreed that the exchange of data on agricultural trade should continue and agreed on the date of the next regular meeting

- summarized in the Ministry of Agriculture of Bulgaria.

Recall

Several eastern European Union states are demanding that the EU impose import duties on Ukrainian grain, citing "unfair competition," Hungary's Agriculture Ministry said on Monday.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyPoliticsAgronomy news

