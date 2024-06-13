Budanov: There are attempts of Russians, raids by subversive groups in Sumy region

In Sumy region, Russians are making attempts to cross the border, there are raids by their sabotage and reconnaissance groups, but Ukraine has already taken all necessary measures. This was stated by the Chief of the Main Intelligence Directorate Kyrylo Budanov during a telethon, UNN reports.

In his opinion, the difficult period is already underway, but “there will be no armageddon,” and Ukraine will survive and win.

The head of military intelligence noted that Russian border attempts, in particular, subversive raids, are taking place in Sumy region.

"But, thank God, all the necessary measures have already been taken, and there is no longer anything of the scale that happened [in Kharkiv region - ed.

