Budanov received an award from Shmyhal for his intelligence contribution to the fight against Russian invaders during the war

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 14364 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 89332 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159093 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133597 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140612 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137827 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178243 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111938 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169596 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104680 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138189 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137761 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 77854 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 105994 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108182 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159093 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178243 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169596 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197069 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186138 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 137761 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138189 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145169 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136665 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153670 views
Budanov received an award from Shmyhal for his intelligence contribution to the fight against Russian invaders during the war

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 51246 views

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov received an award from the Prime Minister for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders. Budanov emphasized the importance of the work of each intelligence officer in countering the aggressor.

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov received an award from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for his contribution to military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders during the war.

Budanov said this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

He received an award from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders during the war. This symbolic award emphasizes the role and importance of the work of every reconnaissance man and woman who work daily and nightly in various areas of the struggle against the aggressor state - bravely, unconventionally, tirelessly and persistently

- Budanov wrote.
Image

Recall

DIU Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov awarded Czech volunteerand reserve lieutenant colonel of the Special Operations Forces of the Czech Armed Forces Jan Veverka with the medal “For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Second Class”. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
syly-spetsialnykh-operatsii-ukrainaSpecial Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

