Budanov received an award from Shmyhal for his intelligence contribution to the fight against Russian invaders during the war

Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov received an award from Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for his contribution to military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders during the war.

Budanov said this in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

He received an award from the Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal for the contribution of military intelligence in the fight against Russian invaders during the war. This symbolic award emphasizes the role and importance of the work of every reconnaissance man and woman who work daily and nightly in various areas of the struggle against the aggressor state - bravely, unconventionally, tirelessly and persistently - Budanov wrote.

Recall

DIU Lieutenant General Kirill Budanov awarded Czech volunteerand reserve lieutenant colonel of the Special Operations Forces of the Czech Armed Forces Jan Veverka with the medal “For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Second Class”.