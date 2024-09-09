ukenru
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116697 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

February 28, 08:24 PM • 119154 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 02:39 PM • 194132 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151313 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151609 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142423 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

February 28, 09:20 AM • 196187 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112366 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM • 185160 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM • 105032 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Marinivka airbase destroyed occupiers' infrastructure and equipment

British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Marinivka airbase destroyed occupiers' infrastructure and equipment

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21917 views

The strike on the Russian airbase of Marynivka resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and equipment. Aircraft shelters, antennas, ancillary buildings and storage facilities were destroyed.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy the infrastructure and equipment of the military as a result of a strike on the Russian air base “Marynivka”. This was stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The strike on August 22, 2024, on the Marinovka air base in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation resulted in four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed ancillary buildings and destroyed open storage facilities 

- analysts summarized. 

Recall

UNN's sources in the SBU confirm that the SBU, together with the SSO , hit warehouses with KABs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.

It is this airfield in the Volgograd region that the enemy is actively using to bomb the front line in Ukraine

NASA monitoring system confirms fires near Marinovka airfield in Russia after drone attack22.08.24, 10:58 • 16640 views

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

WarPolitics

