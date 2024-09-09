British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Marinivka airbase destroyed occupiers' infrastructure and equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy the infrastructure and equipment of the military as a result of a strike on the Russian air base “Marynivka”. This was stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .

Details

The strike on August 22, 2024, on the Marinovka air base in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation resulted in four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed ancillary buildings and destroyed open storage facilities - analysts summarized.

Recall

UNN's sources in the SBU confirm that the SBU, together with the SSO , hit warehouses with KABs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.

It is this airfield in the Volgograd region that the enemy is actively using to bomb the front line in Ukraine

NASA monitoring system confirms fires near Marinovka airfield in Russia after drone attack