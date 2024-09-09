British Intelligence: Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Marinivka airbase destroyed occupiers' infrastructure and equipment
Kyiv • UNN
The strike on the Russian airbase of Marynivka resulted in significant damage to infrastructure and equipment. Aircraft shelters, antennas, ancillary buildings and storage facilities were destroyed.
The Ukrainian Defense Forces managed to destroy the infrastructure and equipment of the military as a result of a strike on the Russian air base “Marynivka”. This was stated in an intelligence report published by the British Ministry of Defense, UNN reports .
Details
The strike on August 22, 2024, on the Marinovka air base in the Volgograd region of the Russian Federation resulted in four destroyed aircraft shelters, three damaged aircraft shelters, a destroyed antenna fairing, destroyed ancillary buildings and destroyed open storage facilities
Recall
UNN's sources in the SBU confirm that the SBU, together with the SSO , hit warehouses with KABs and fuel at the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region of Russia.
It is this airfield in the Volgograd region that the enemy is actively using to bomb the front line in Ukraine
