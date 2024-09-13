British Foreign Secretary: the next few months are crucial to help Ukraine take a winning position

The coming months are "crucial" to help Kyiv take a winning position. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the eve of talks in Washington on the issue of Ukraine's use of long-range missiles on the territory of Russia, The Telegraph reports, UNN.

Details

In an interview with The Telegraph in Kyiv, Lammey emphasized the importance of giving Ukraine what it needs to win, saying: "This is a crucial period in the fight because you are creating the conditions for Russia not to have an advantage in the winter.

Lammey recalled the ballistic missiles transferred by Iran to Russia, which, according to him, "will be used in the winter, unfortunately, against the Ukrainian people and will cost lives.

The British Foreign Secretary also called for an increase in defense spending, increasing pressure on the Treasury to approve the increase in the near future.

Lammey said the UK stopped spending 2.5 percent of its GDP on defense and added: "That was a 'mistake': "We need to get back to that.

On Thursday night, two sources told The Times that the US may allow Ukraine to use British and French long-range weapons, but not US ATACMS ballistic missiles, to strike Russian territory.