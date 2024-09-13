ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
British Foreign Secretary: the next few months are crucial to help Ukraine take a winning position

British Foreign Secretary: the next few months are crucial to help Ukraine take a winning position

Kyiv  •  UNN

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy emphasized the importance of providing Ukraine with the necessary weapons to win. The United States may allow Ukraine to use British and French long-range weapons in Russia.

The coming months are "crucial" to help Kyiv take a winning position. This was stated by British Foreign Secretary David Lammy on the eve of talks in Washington on the issue of Ukraine's use of long-range missiles on the territory of Russia, The Telegraph reports, UNN

Details 

In an interview with The Telegraph in Kyiv, Lammey emphasized the importance of giving Ukraine what it needs to win, saying: "This is a crucial period in the fight because you are creating the conditions for Russia not to have an advantage in the winter.

Lammey  recalled the ballistic missiles transferred by Iran to Russia, which, according to him, "will be used in the winter, unfortunately, against the Ukrainian people and will cost lives.

The British Foreign Secretary  also called for an increase in defense spending, increasing pressure on the Treasury to approve the increase in the near future.

Lammey said the UK stopped spending 2.5 percent of its GDP on defense and added: "That was a 'mistake': "We need to get back to that.

On Thursday night, two sources told The Times that the US may allow Ukraine to use British and French long-range weapons, but not US ATACMS ballistic missiles, to strike Russian territory.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

WarPoliticsNews of the World

