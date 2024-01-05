ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

British company to resume production of M777 howitzers due to war in Ukraine

British company to resume production of M777 howitzers due to war in Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 45796 views

BAE Systems plans to resume production of components for M777 howitzers in a $50 million deal following a surge in demand due to the war in Ukraine.

The British company BAE Systems is preparing to resume production of components for M777 howitzers. This is due to the war in Ukraine and the demand for artillery weapons. This was reported on the company's website, UNN reports.

Details

The company has signed an initial $50 million deal with the U.S. Army to jumpstart the new program while they finalize the details of a larger contract.

The agreement provides for the production of titanium structures for M777 artillery systems, the first batch of which is to be delivered in 2025. First of all, the company will resume production of parts for repairing howitzers.

BAE emphasizes that the restart of the production lines means new orders for the M777 from other countries, including Europe, Asia and the United States.

Currently, the company is working with British and American suppliers to resume production, but it has not yet decided where this will take place. Previously, parts and components for the M777 were mainly produced in the UK, while assembly was carried out in the US.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World

