British company to resume production of M777 howitzers due to war in Ukraine

The British company BAE Systems is preparing to resume production of components for M777 howitzers. This is due to the war in Ukraine and the demand for artillery weapons. This was reported on the company's website, UNN reports.

Details

The company has signed an initial $50 million deal with the U.S. Army to jumpstart the new program while they finalize the details of a larger contract.

The agreement provides for the production of titanium structures for M777 artillery systems, the first batch of which is to be delivered in 2025. First of all, the company will resume production of parts for repairing howitzers.

BAE emphasizes that the restart of the production lines means new orders for the M777 from other countries, including Europe, Asia and the United States.

Currently, the company is working with British and American suppliers to resume production, but it has not yet decided where this will take place. Previously, parts and components for the M777 were mainly produced in the UK, while assembly was carried out in the US.

