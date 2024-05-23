Border guards refuse to cross the border to about 200-250 people every day

If earlier, on average, border guards refused to cross the border to about 150-200 men of military age, in recent days, border guards have been refusing to cross the border to about 200-250 men daily. This was stated during a briefing by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, UNN reports .

I would like to note that since May 18, we have been checking the availability of military registration documents. Of course, there were refusals, because not everyone had this document with them, and they did not have confirmation of a deferral from the draft. In particular, this concerned people with three or more dependent children under the age of 18, - Demchenko said.

Details

He noted that in recent days, border guards have been refusing to allow about 200-250 people to cross the border every day who do not fall under the category of a pass, under the conditions of a pass, including the category that now has to have a military registration document. Demchenko noted that on average, border guards refused to cross the border to about 150-200 people.

Recall

Border guards do not take into account the "Reserve+" application when crossing the border by men, but check only the military registration document with the appropriate marks.