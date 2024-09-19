Booker Prize 2024 announces shortlist with the largest number of female authors in history

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 104846 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 110201 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 178218 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 143534 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 146616 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140327 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 187739 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112193 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 177671 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104808 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

Tusk after Zelensky's meeting with Trump at the White House: dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone

February 28, 07:04 PM • 82312 views
The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

The White House reacts to the dispute between Zelensky and Trump and Vance

February 28, 07:11 PM • 41814 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 89711 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 59664 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 51037 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 178218 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 187739 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 177671 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 204913 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 193674 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 144982 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 144651 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149129 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140365 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157051 views
Actual
Booker Prize 2024 announces shortlist with the largest number of female authors in history

Booker Prize 2024 announces shortlist with the largest number of female authors in history

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30560 views

The shortlist for the Man Booker Prize 2024 includes 5 women authors out of 6 nominees, a record for 55 years. Writers from 5 countries are represented, including a Dutch author for the first time.

For the first time in the 55-year history of the most influential prize for fiction, 5 women were among the nominees, two of whom had previously been shortlisted for the Booker Prize. This was reported on the prize's website, UNN reports.

Details

The shortlist for the Man Booker Prize 2024, the world's most influential prize for fiction, has been announced on the prize's website. The list includes 6 authors from five countries, including a Dutch writer for the first time and a writer from Australia for the first time in 10 years. Other names include British, Canadian and American authors. 

The jury selected 6 books out of 156 works published between October 1, 2023 and September 30, 2024 and submitted by publishers for the competition. The shortlisted books are set around the world and beyond: from the battlefields of the First World War to spiritual retreats in the Australian countryside; from the deep South of America in the 19th century to a remote Dutch home in the 1960s; from the International Space Station to caves under the French countryside. 

We were shortlisted:

  • Percival Everett, James;
  • Samantha Harvey, Orbital;
  • Rachel Kushner, Creation Lake;
  • Anne Michaels, Held;
  • Yael van der Wooden, The Safekeep;
  • Charlotte Wood, Stone Yard Devotional.

It is noted that several of the books on this year's shortlist are relatively short compared to some of the works of previous years. Four books have less than 300 pages, and "James" has 303 pages. "The Lake of Creation is 404 pages long, but according to the Booker judges, the spy thriller looks shorter. This year's shortest book, Orbital, is only 136 pages long and also covers the shortest period of time of all the novels on the list. Whereas Captive  tells the story of four generations of a family over the course of a century, Orbital covers only 24 hours aboard the International Space Station. The Booker judges described the novel as "short but incredibly sweeping." 

AddendumAddendum

The Man Booker Prize 2024 will be awarded on November 12, 2024 in London. The winner will receive 50 thousand pounds sterling and an Iris trophy.

The name of the winner of the Vasyl Stus Prize-2024 has been announced11.09.24, 21:00 • 21555 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

CultureOur people abroad
australiaAustralia
canadaCanada
franceFrance
netherlandsNetherlands
united-statesUnited States
londonLondon

Contact us about advertising