Body found in Kharkiv as a result of a Shahedi attack

In Kharkiv, the body of a dead man was found as a result of an enemy strike and a fire. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov, one person suffered 40% burns to his body and is in hospital.

Four people were rescued and 50 evacuated.

Search and rescue operations continue. The number of victims may increase.

Addendum Addendum

On Friday evening, February 9, the Russian military launched shaheds from the territory of Belgorod region. Around 23.00, three shaheds hit a critical infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out, engulfing the private sector. 15 private houses were destroyed.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of violation of the customs of war, and procedural control is being carried out.

Occupants attack gas station in Kharkiv, 14 private houses are burning