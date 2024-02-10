Body found in Kharkiv as a result of a Shahedi attack

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Protest in Vermont: Vice President Vance is met with a rally in support of Ukraine after a dispute with Zelenskiy

Zelenskiy and Starmer discuss strategic partnership and sign important defense loan for Ukraine

Macron holds urgent talks with Zelensky and Trump after incident in the US

New IAEA mission arrives at ZNPP after a month-long delay due to hostilities

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Body found in Kharkiv as a result of a Shahedi attack

Kyiv

The body of a man killed in a shahid attack was found in Kharkiv after Russian troops launched three shahids from Belgorod region that hit a critical infrastructure facility and caused a large fire.

In Kharkiv, the body of a dead man was found as a result of an enemy strike and a fire. This was reported by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

Details

According to prosecutor Oleksandr Filchakov, one person suffered 40% burns to his body and is in hospital.

Four people were rescued and 50 evacuated.

Search and rescue operations continue. The number of victims may increase.

Addendum Addendum

On Friday evening, February 9, the Russian military launched shaheds from the territory of Belgorod region. Around 23.00, three shaheds hit a critical infrastructure facility  in Kharkiv. A large-scale fire broke out, engulfing the private sector. 15 private houses were destroyed.

Criminal proceedings have been opened on the fact of violation of the customs of war, and procedural control is being carried out.

Lilia Podolyak

