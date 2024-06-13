Bloomberg has learned how much the U.S. contribution will be under the G7 agreement on a $50 billion loan for Ukraine

The US contribution, as part of the G7 agreement on a loan to Ukraine using frozen Russian assets, will be as much as needed to bring the total amount to $50 billion, Bloomberg reports, citing a US official, UNN writes.

Details

According to the report, the G7 leaders agreed on a $50 billion loan to Ukraine. An American official told reporters that this was a strong signal of support for Ukraine, as well as a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin that he cannot wait out the bloc in the conflict.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the $50 billion would consist of a series of commitments - a "loan syndicate" - that are still being negotiated. The U.S. contribution will be whatever is needed to bring the total to $50 billion, the official said. The loans will be for a variety of purposes, from military to domestic needs, and will be fully available by the end of 2024, but the delivery period could stretch into 2025, the newspaper said.

Recall

The leaders of the Group of Seven countries agreed to transfer 50 billion euros to Ukraine at the expense of interest on frozen Russian funds.

