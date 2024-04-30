Bloomberg: Britain warns Moldova of threat of hybrid attacks from russia
Kyiv • UNN
Ahead of the presidential election and referendum in Moldova, russia plans to launch a series of hybrid attacks against Chisinau, including disinformation created by artificial intelligence and financial incentives, according to intelligence shared by Britain to help Moldova counter the perceived russian threat.
On the eve of the presidential election and referendum in Moldova, russia plans to launch a series of hybrid attacks against Chisinau. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.
Details
The publication said that Britain will share intelligence with the Moldovan authorities to help them counter the alleged threat from russian operatives in the coming months.
On Tuesday, April 30, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschi will meet with UK Secretary of State for Business, Industry and Skills Nusrat Ghani in London. The parties plan to discuss "russia's subversive interference".
Addendum
Bloomberg adds that last week Popschoi said in an interview that the Kremlin is using a variety of methods to undermine democracy in Moldova, from artificial intelligence-generated dipshits to bags of cash.
Recall
Last winter, President Maia Sandu warned that this spring russia would try to destabilize Moldova again.