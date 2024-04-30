Bloomberg: Britain warns Moldova of threat of hybrid attacks from russia

On the eve of the presidential election and referendum in Moldova, russia plans to launch a series of hybrid attacks against Chisinau. This was reported by UNN with reference to Bloomberg.

The publication said that Britain will share intelligence with the Moldovan authorities to help them counter the alleged threat from russian operatives in the coming months.

On Tuesday, April 30, Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschi will meet with UK Secretary of State for Business, Industry and Skills Nusrat Ghani in London. The parties plan to discuss "russia's subversive interference".

Bloomberg adds that last week Popschoi said in an interview that the Kremlin is using a variety of methods to undermine democracy in Moldova, from artificial intelligence-generated dipshits to bags of cash.

Last winter, President Maia Sandu warned that this spring russia would try to destabilize Moldova again.