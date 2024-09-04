Blood is needed for the wounded: Lviv residents are invited to donate at the City Blood Service Center
Kyiv • UNN
After the Russian missile strike on Lviv, which claimed 5 lives, city residents are asked to donate blood for the victims. Donation is possible at the City Blood Service Center from 8:30 to 13:30 on weekdays.
Residents of Lviv are invited to donate blood for civilians and soldiers affected by Russian terror. UNN reports with reference to the press service of the Lviv City Council.
Details
Lviv residents are urged to donate blood for the wounded
Donations can be made at the City Blood Service Center, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays at 9 Mykolaychuk Street.
To donate blood, a donor must have an identity document.
For more information on donation, please call the Blood Service Center: 0322 581 177.
Recall
At night, the enemy launched a combined missile and shahedd attack on Lviv region. Two hits were recorded in Lviv, killing 5 people, including a child.
As a result of the Russian attack in Lviv, 64 people were injured, more than half were hospitalized. 156 buildings were damaged, including residential buildings, schools, medical and historical structures.
