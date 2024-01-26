ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
The Center for countering disinformation responded to the departure of a volunteer who was spotted in the Maldives

The Center for countering disinformation responded to the departure of a volunteer who was spotted in the Maldives

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23732 views

Andriy Kovalenko, deputy head of the Main Department for Press Affairs, commented on the actions of the husband of a millionaire blogger who used his volunteer status to travel to the Maldives. Kovalenko emphasized the responsibility of influencers during the war, insisting that they should reflect reality and not dissociate themselves from it.

The story of the millionaire blogger Tanya Prentkovich's husband going abroad on vacation under the guise of volunteering left a significant negative mark in the information space. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation, UNN reports.

Details
According to Andriy Kovalenko, a lieutenant in the Defense Forces and deputy head of the Central Press Department, the issue of the legality or illegality of the influencers' departure is a matter for the competent authorities. But this story has a significant negative information impact.

Kovalenko emphasized the level of responsibility of bloggers with a large audience in times of war. He believes that opinion leaders should serve as an example, not dissociate themselves from reality.

Opinion leaders and bloggers with a large audience are examples. And now they are expected to take special responsibility, not to disassociate themselves from reality. There cannot be a world in which the war is somewhere far away and we live our own lives. Helping the army and the country cannot be an excuse for something personal. To win the war, this reality must be lived by everyone, especially popular bloggers who should be an example for others

 - said Andriy Kovalenko.

The lieutenant of the Defense Forces and deputy head of the Central Press Department also added that the issue of victory depends on the unity of the military and society.

War is not only about the military, but also about the whole society. This is the only way to win.

- said Andriy Kovalenko.

Recall

06.11.23, 14:09 • 69609 views

Photos have been posted online showing the husband of millionaire blogger Tanya Prentkovic in the Maldives, who received permission to cross the border into Ukraine as a volunteer, allegedly because of his "good deeds".

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar

