The Center for countering disinformation responded to the departure of a volunteer who was spotted in the Maldives

The story of the millionaire blogger Tanya Prentkovich's husband going abroad on vacation under the guise of volunteering left a significant negative mark in the information space. This was reported by the Center for Combating Disinformation, UNN reports.

According to Andriy Kovalenko, a lieutenant in the Defense Forces and deputy head of the Central Press Department, the issue of the legality or illegality of the influencers' departure is a matter for the competent authorities. But this story has a significant negative information impact.

Kovalenko emphasized the level of responsibility of bloggers with a large audience in times of war. He believes that opinion leaders should serve as an example, not dissociate themselves from reality.

Opinion leaders and bloggers with a large audience are examples. And now they are expected to take special responsibility, not to disassociate themselves from reality. There cannot be a world in which the war is somewhere far away and we live our own lives. Helping the army and the country cannot be an excuse for something personal. To win the war, this reality must be lived by everyone, especially popular bloggers who should be an example for others - said Andriy Kovalenko.

The lieutenant of the Defense Forces and deputy head of the Central Press Department also added that the issue of victory depends on the unity of the military and society.

War is not only about the military, but also about the whole society. This is the only way to win. - said Andriy Kovalenko.

Photos have been posted online showing the husband of millionaire blogger Tanya Prentkovic in the Maldives, who received permission to cross the border into Ukraine as a volunteer, allegedly because of his "good deeds".